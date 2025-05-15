Fantasy Baseball
Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Bader is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles after exiting in the third inning of the Twins' 8-6 win in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday due to left groin tightness, MLB.com reports.

Bader started both contests of the twin bill, going a collective 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI before being lifted due to the groin issue. DaShawn Keirsey will pick up a start in left field Thursday in place of Bader, whom the Twins are viewing as day-to-day heading into their weekend series in MIlwaukee.

Harrison Bader
Minnesota Twins
