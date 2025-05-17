Harrison Bader News: Returning to lineup Saturday

Bader (groin) is starting in left field and batting seventh Saturday versus the Brewers.

A groin issue caused Bader to sit both Thursday and Friday after he was pulled early during the second game of a twin bill Wednesday. However, the injury doesn't appear to be severe, as Bader is back starting Saturday. Willi Castro -- who started in left field in Bader's stead Friday -- is out of the lineup Saturday while he deals with a knee injury.