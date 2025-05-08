Harrison Bader News: Returns to Twins' lineup
Bader (illness) is starting in left field and batting eighth in Thursday's game versus the Orioles.
Bader was held out of the lineup the previous two days due to illness, but he homered as a pinch hitter Wednesday and is back in the Twins' lineup Thursday. The 30-year-old has provided surprising offensive punch for Minnesota this season, sporting an .825 OPS with four long balls.
