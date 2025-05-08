Fantasy Baseball
Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader News: Returns to Twins' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Bader (illness) is starting in left field and batting eighth in Thursday's game versus the Orioles.

Bader was held out of the lineup the previous two days due to illness, but he homered as a pinch hitter Wednesday and is back in the Twins' lineup Thursday. The 30-year-old has provided surprising offensive punch for Minnesota this season, sporting an .825 OPS with four long balls.

Harrison Bader
Minnesota Twins
