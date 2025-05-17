Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong News: Joining rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Birdsong will replace Jordan Hicks in the Giants' rotation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Birdsong lost the race for a rotation spot during spring training, but his 2.31 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 23.1 innings out of the bullpen combined with Hicks' struggles as a starter will cause the two pitchers to swap roles. Birdsong's first start of the season will come Tuesday against the Royals, who own the fourth-lowest scoring offense (157 runs) and sixth-worst OPS (.662) in the majors.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now