Hayden Birdsong News: Logs season-high three earned runs

Birdsong was charged with three earned runs on four hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out three across three innings in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 23-year-old entered the game for Jordan Hicks with no outs and two runners on base in the third inning. Birdsong surrendered a three-run homer to the first batter he faced and later gave up a two-run shot in the fourth. The right-hander struggled with his control, throwing 34 of his 65 pitches for strikes while generating nine whiffs. Over his last five appearances, Birdsong has recorded a 3.48 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and a 12:4 K:BB, allowing three home runs across 10.1 innings.