Hayden Birdsong News: Looks good in first start of season

Birdsong (2-0) allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Birdsong's strong start to the year out of the bullpen earned him a chance to replace Jordan Hicks in the Giants' rotation. This outing was a good first look for Birdsong, who wasn't asked to do too much with 80 pitches (54 strikes) while facing a low-scoring offense. He had been tagged for eight runs (four earned) over 7.2 innings across four relief outings in May before his promotion to the rotation. Birdsong is sporting a 1.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings this season. He is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Tigers, which is a much more intimidating matchup.