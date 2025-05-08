Hayden Mullins Injury: On IL at Double-A

Double-A Portland placed Mullins on the 7-day injured list May 5 with an undisclosed injury.

Mullins earned a promotion from High-A Greenville on April 29 and made just one start for the Sea Dogs before landing on the shelf. The 24-year-old southpaw has a 1.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB in 22.2 innings across the two levels, although he walked four in 5.2 innings in his lone Double-A start.