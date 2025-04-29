Hayden Wesneski News: Getting extra rest

Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Wesneski is healthy but won't make his scheduled turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Tigers in order to get him some extra rest, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander labored in his last start Friday versus the Royals, as he issued three walks after handing out just one in his first four starts of the year. Wesneski has worked as a swingman in the majors prior to this year with 22 starts in 68 appearances, so it's not a huge surprise he'll require some extra rest here and there. The Astros haven't announced who will start instead Wednesday, but A.J. Blubaugh is a likely candidate and is on the taxi squad, per Rome. Wesneski now appears poised to take the mound Friday on the road versus the White Sox.