Hayden Wesneski News: Hurt by loud contact in loss

Wesneski (0-1) took the loss after giving up three runs on two hits and three walks in five innings Tuesday against the Giants. He struck out six.

Although he allowed only two hits Tuesday and was able to throw two scoreless innings to open the game, Wesneski yielded two walks to begin the third frame and saw Willy Adames drive them in via a two-run double. Heliot Ramos then belted a leadoff homer to start the fourth inning. The 27-year-old right-hander will look to lower the amount of loud contact in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively set for early next week in Seattle.