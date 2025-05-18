Hector Neris Injury: Dealing with finger blister

Neris suffered a right finger blister during his appearance against the Dodgers on Saturday and was held out of Sunday's series finale due to the issue, per MLB.com.

The blister may help explain Neris' rough outing Saturday -- he gave up three runs on two walks and a hit while uncorking a wild pitch without retiring any batters. This doesn't appear to be a serious injury for the veteran reliever, but the Angels probably will opt to hold him out until the blister is healed enough to no longer affect his throwing. Neris joined the Angels on a minor-league deal in mid-April and had tossed five straight scoreless outings before his blow-up Saturday.