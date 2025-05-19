Hector Neris News: Tosses scoreless frame

Neris (finger) struck out one during a scoreless inning in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Athletics.

Neris has been dealing with a blister on his pitching hand since Saturday, so it was good to see him deliver a strong outing on the way to Monday's win. He got through the eighth inning with ease, firing seven of his nine pitches for strikes. The team will presumably check in on the right-hander Tuesday morning to see how he bounces back from Monday's relief appearance.