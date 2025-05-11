Heliot Ramos News: Drives in four runs

Ramos went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Ramos knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning before belting a two-run shot in the fourth. He was hit by a pitch in the sixth and hit an RBI single in the eighth. Ramos has gone deep in back-to-back games, which he also did April 30 and May 1. He's up to seven home runs with 19 RBI and an .830 OPS through 40 games.