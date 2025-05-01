Heliot Ramos News: Homers in back-to-back games

Ramos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

After not homering since April 1, Ramos has now gone yard in consecutive outings. Over his last 17 games, the outfielder is batting .290 (18-for-62) with three RBI, three doubles, 14 runs scored and one stolen base. Ramos should continue to lead off for the Giants versus left-handed pitching, which should increase his run-scoring upside in those instances.