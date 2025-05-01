Heliot Ramos News: Homers in loss

Ramos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

Ramos cut the Giants' deficit to 5-2 in the seventh inning with a 419-foot blast off Jeremiah Estrada, his fourth homer this year. The 25-year-old Ramos has gone 6-for-13 (.462) in his last four games, though the home run was his first extra-base hit in 10 contests. Overall, Ramos is slashing .248/.313/.405 through 134 plate appearances with 22 runs scored, 11 RBI and three stolen bases.