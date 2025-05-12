Heliot Ramos News: Three hits in loss

Ramos went 3-for-4 in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ramos logged three singles in the loss, recording at least three hits for the fourth time this season. The 25-year-old outfielder has been on a tear recently, batting .650 with seven RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and two homers across 25 plate appearances in his last six games. Ramos is now slashing .290/.356/.490 with 28 runs scored, 19 RBI and a 13:40 BB:K across 174 plate appearances in the 2025 campaign.