Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Key role in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Davis went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Reds.

Davis continues getting only sporadic playing time, but he does have at least one hit in each of his last three starts. He played a key role in Wednesday's win, driving in a run with a single in the fourth inning. Davis also applied a key tag at home plate to end the sixth frames to preserve a 2-1 lead for the Pirates. Joey Bart is likely to continue to get the majority of playing time behind the plate, but Davis is showing modest signs of potential.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
