Henry Davis

Henry Davis News: Struggling with limited opportuntiy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday against the Mets.

Davis has drawn consecutive starts for the first time since mid-April, with Joey Bart serving as designated hitter in the absence of Oneil Cruz (back). It may be unfair to judge Davis fully based on his sporadic playing time, but his ugly sample in the majors has continued in 2025 as he is hitting only .135/.220/.216 across 42 plate appearances. The lone positive is that he's striking out just 16.7 percent of the time, nearly half of his 29.2 percent rate in 415 big-league plate appearances.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
