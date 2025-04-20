Fantasy Baseball
Heston Kjerstad headshot

Heston Kjerstad Injury: Not in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 7:21am

Kjerstad (elbow) isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kjerstad was lifted in the third inning of Saturday's contest after getting hit in the elbow by a Hunter Greene fastball in the first frame. X-rays returned negative, so Kjerstad may have escaped a serious injury. Baltimore doesn't play Monday and next hits the road for a series in Washington beginning Tuesday.

Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles
