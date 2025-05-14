Heston Kjerstad News: Idle against righty

Kjerstad is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

Though he has been playing fairly regularly versus right-handed pitching since Colton Cowser (thumb) landed on the injured list in late March, Kjerstad will hit the bench for the second time in the Orioles' last three matchups with righties while Bailey Ober toes the rubber for Minnesota. With Kjerstad producing a .573 OPS on the season and with Tyler O'Neill recently returning from the IL to make the Baltimore outfield more crowded, Kjerstad could be at risk of ceding playing time to Ramon Laureano, who has supplied a .746 OPS through 29 games.