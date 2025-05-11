Heston Kjerstad News: Retreats to bench against lefty

Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though he was included in the lineup the last time the Orioles faced a lefty starter (Kris Bubic) on May 3, the lefty-hitting Kjerstad will retreat to the bench Sunday while southpaw Tyler Anderson takes the hill for the Angels. With Tyler O'Neill (neck) returning from the injured list Friday and likely to fill a full-time role in the corner outfield moving forward, Kjerstad could be deployed in a platoon at the other corner spot with the right-handed-hitting Ramon Laureano until Colton Cowser (thumb) returns from the injured list.