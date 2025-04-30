Huascar Brazoban News: Opening pitcher Wednesday
Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Brazoban will be making his second appearance of the season as an opener after tossing a scoreless inning earlier this month against the Twins. He'll be followed Wednesday by Brandon Waddell, who is expected to serve as the Mets' bulk reliever.
