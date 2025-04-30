Fantasy Baseball
Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban News: Opening pitcher Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 7:31am

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Brazoban will be making his second appearance of the season as an opener after tossing a scoreless inning earlier this month against the Twins. He'll be followed Wednesday by Brandon Waddell, who is expected to serve as the Mets' bulk reliever.

Huascar Brazoban
New York Mets
