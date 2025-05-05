Hunter Barco News: Bumped up to Triple-A

Barco was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Barco had a dominant start to the season with Double-A Altoona, as he threw 25.2 scoreless innings with a 34:7 K:BB prior to his promotion. Bubba Chandler will still almost certainly beat him to the big-league rotation, though Barco could find his way to Pittsburgh at some point during the summer months.