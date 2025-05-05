Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Barco headshot

Hunter Barco News: Bumped up to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Barco was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Barco had a dominant start to the season with Double-A Altoona, as he threw 25.2 scoreless innings with a 34:7 K:BB prior to his promotion. Bubba Chandler will still almost certainly beat him to the big-league rotation, though Barco could find his way to Pittsburgh at some point during the summer months.

Hunter Barco
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now