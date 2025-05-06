Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge Injury: Goes on IL with lat strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 9:18am

The Rays placed Bigge on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right lat strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear when the injury occurred, but Bigge hadn't pitched since Thursday. He'll be eligible to return May 18, but it's an injury type that typically results in longer than a minimum absence. Cole Sulser is taking Bigge's spot on the active roster.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
