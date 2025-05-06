Hunter Bigge Injury: Goes on IL with lat strain
The Rays placed Bigge on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right lat strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's unclear when the injury occurred, but Bigge hadn't pitched since Thursday. He'll be eligible to return May 18, but it's an injury type that typically results in longer than a minimum absence. Cole Sulser is taking Bigge's spot on the active roster.
