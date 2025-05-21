Hunter Bigge Injury: Hits snag, not ready for assignment

Bigge experienced renewed soreness with his right lat Wednesday and won't begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Durham as had been planned, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bigge has been on the shelf since May 6 due to a right lat strain but appeared to be on the cusp of pitching in games before waking up sore Wednesday. The Rays haven't indicated whether his setback is viewed as a major one, but Bigge will likely rest for at least a few more days before his next steps are determined.