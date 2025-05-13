Hunter Bigge Injury: Resumes throwing

Bigge (lat) has resumed a throwing program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bigge is just a week removed from landing on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain, so it's a good sign that he's already throwing. The reliever will continue to ramp things up before likely making a rehab appearance or two. Bigge is eligible for activation May 18, but he will need a bit more time than that.