Hunter Brown News: Fans nine in fifth win
Brown (5-1) picked up the win Saturday in an 8-3 victory over the White Sox, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out nine.
The right-hander wobbled early as Chicago put a three-spot on the board in the first inning, but Brown settled in and gave his offense a chance to mount a comeback. The three earned were the most Brown has given up in a start this season, while he extended his quality start streak to seven with the performance. He'll take a 1.67 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB through 43 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Reds.
