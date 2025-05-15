Hunter Brown News: Goes distance in narrow loss

Brown (6-2) pitched a complete game despite taking the loss versus the Rangers on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out nine without walking a batter over eight innings.

Brown started with four perfect innings before giving up a double to Adolis Garcia in the fifth. Brown also allowed a solo shot to Jake Burger in the sixth, which was the lone run of the game. This was the fifth start in a row with nine strikeouts for Brown, who continues to be superb. He's allowed one run or fewer in six of nine starts, and he's logged eight quality starts on the year. The 26-year-old is now at a 1.43 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 67:14 K:BB over 56.2 innings. Brown will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Rays.