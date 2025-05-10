Hunter Dobbins News: Pitches six scoreless

Dobbins didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Kansas City, pitching six shutout innings while allowing five hits and zero walks and striking out six batters.

Dobbins nearly allowed the Royals to score in the fifth inning after allowing a one-out triple to Kyle Isbel, but a classic 6-2-5-4 double play in the following at-bat allowed the 25-year-old righty to remain blemish-free on the day. With a 2.78 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 22.2 innings through his first four starts, Dobbins has certainly performed well enough to deserve a spot in Boston's rotation, but whether he makes his next scheduled start against the Tigers on Wednesday will likely depend on the health of Walker Buehler (shoulder).