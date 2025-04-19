Hunter Dobbins News: Sent down to Worcester

The Red Sox optioned Dobbins to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

After surrendering two runs in six frames during his spot start Friday, Dobbins will now return to the minors to clear a spot on the active roster for Liam Hendriks (elbow), who was activated off the injured list Saturday. If Dobbins remains effective upon returning to Triple-A, he may have a chance at pitching for Boston again later this summer.