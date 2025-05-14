Hunter Dobbins News: Yields five runs in no-decision

Dobbins did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's game against Detroit, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out four across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Dobbins was able to limit the Tigers to two runs over the first five frames. He was brought back out for the sixth frame, but he was unable to record an out and was tagged for three more runs, highlighted by a two-run homer by Riley Greene. It was the most runs Dobbins has given up in a start this season, and his efforts Wednesday brought his ERA and WHIP out to 3.90 and 1.30, respectively, over 27.2 innings. It looked to have been his last run in the Red Sox's rotation due to the impending return of Walker Buehler (shoulder) next week, but Tanner Houck (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, which prompted Boston to recall Cooper Criswell from Triple-A Worcester. It remains to be seen whether Dobbins or Criswell will serve in the Red Sox's rotation while Houck is on the shelf.