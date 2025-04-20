Hunter Gaddis News: Remains unscored upon

Gaddis struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Gaddis has been a rock out of the Guardians' bullpen, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out 11 over 7.2 scoreless innings. Saturday's hold was his sixth in nine appearances. The right-hander has continued where he left off in 2024, when Gaddis logged a 1.57 ERA and 34 holds.