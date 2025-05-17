Hunter Goodman News: Plates four runs in victory

Goodman went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, two total runs and four total RBI in a 14-12 win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Goodman smashed a two-run homer to left field in the first inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The 25-year-old backstop has been swinging a hot stick of late, batting .429 (15-for-35) with two homers, eight runs and 11 RBI over his past eight games. Goodman has emerged at one of the league's better offensive catchers this season, as he ranks second at the position with 29 RBI while slashing .300/.354/.506 with seven long balls through 43 contests.