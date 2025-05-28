Hunter Greene News: Mixed results in third loss

Greene (4-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Royals after allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out three.

After fanning a season-low two his last time out, Greene registered his second-lowest strikeout output of the year Wednesday and tied a season worst with seven hits allowed. Even so, the hard-throwing right-hander was still able to toss at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer for the sixth time in 10 starts this year. Greene will bring an impressive 2.63 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 66:11 K:BB over 54.2 frames into his next scheduled outing versus the Brewers, who have struggled offensively with a .617 OPS through 26 games in May.