Hunter Harvey headshot

Hunter Harvey Injury: Slowing down rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Harvey (shoulder) came away from his most recent live batting practice session Tuesday with a bit of soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Matt Quatraro said the team is going to ease up a bit on Harvey's progression and will go back to having the 30-year-old righty throw standard bullpen sessions. Once he's able to pitch without triggering any soreness, he'll likely resume work against live hitters.

Hunter Harvey
Kansas City Royals
