Hunter Renfroe News: Sitting Tuesday

Renfroe is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Renfroe is out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game, as his leash appears to be shortening after a tough start to the season. The veteran right fielder is slashing just .177/.257/.210 with just two doubles, zero home runs, four RBI and a 7:14 BB:K across 70 trips to the plate. Drew Waters is in right field and batting seventh Tuesday.