Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Renfroe headshot

Hunter Renfroe News: Sitting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 6:35pm

Renfroe is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Renfroe is out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game, as his leash appears to be shortening after a tough start to the season. The veteran right fielder is slashing just .177/.257/.210 with just two doubles, zero home runs, four RBI and a 7:14 BB:K across 70 trips to the plate. Drew Waters is in right field and batting seventh Tuesday.

Hunter Renfroe
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now