Hunter Stratton Injury: Throwing simulated game

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Stratton (knee) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton is coming back from a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee he suffered last August. He's been throwing off a mound for a while and began a running progression last month. Stratton is in camp as a non-roster invitee and it doesn't seem as though he'll be ready for Opening Day. Once healthy, he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.