Hunter Stratton headshot

Hunter Stratton News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

The Pirates recalled Stratton from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton -- who has allowed seven runs with a 9:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings with Indianapolis this season -- is taking the roster spot vacated by Dennis Santana, who was placed on the bereavement list. He will likely be up only for a few days while Santana is away.

Hunter Stratton
Pittsburgh Pirates
