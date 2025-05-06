Hunter Strickland News: Back with Angels on MiLB deal

Strickland signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Strickland was released by the Rangers on Tuesday after turning in an 8.22 ERA across 15.1 innings in Triple-A, but it didn't take long for the 36-year-old to find a new landing spot. He'll reunite with the team he spent the 2024 season with while logging a 3.31 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 73.1 frames. He'll likely need to turn things around in the minors before the Halos give him another look in the big leagues, but the instability of Los Angeles' bullpen makes it more probable that the veteran righty gets the call eventually.