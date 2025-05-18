Hunter Strickland News: Contract selected by Halos

The Angels selected Strickland's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander will join the Angels just two weeks after signing with the organization on a minor-league deal. Strickland opened the year in the minors with the Rangers but was granted his release after giving up 14 earned runs in 12 appearances. He was an effective bullpen option for Anaheim last year with a 3.31 ERA and 12 holds over 73.1 innings.