Hyeseong Kim News: Joining Dodgers

The Dodgers plan to recall Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After signing a three-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, Kim was sent to Triple-A at the beginning of the year to work on his swing. Through 129 plate appearances, the 26-year-old has slashed .252/.328/.470 with five homers, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored while swiping 13 bags in 28 games. A corresponding move for Kim's promotion hasn't been announced yet, though it may signal a move to the injured list for Tommy Edman (ankle).