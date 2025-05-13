Hyeseong Kim News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Kim is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Athletics on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

With Kim beginning Tuesday's contest on the bench, Miguel Rojas will start at second base and bat eighth against Athletics southpaw Jeffrey Springs. Kim was recalled by the Dodgers on May 3 after Tommy Edman (ankle) was placed on the 10-day IL, and Kim has gone 7-for-22 with two stolen bases, four runs scored and two RBI in nine major-league games.