Hyeseong Kim headshot

Hyeseong Kim News: Officially recalled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Dodgers recalled Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

News of this move first circulated early Saturday, and it came to fruition with Tommy Edman (ankle) landing on the injured list. Kim isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Atlanta, as Chris Taylor is getting the start as Edman's replacement at second base. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Kim gets regular opportunities against right-handed pitchers while Edman is on the shelf.

