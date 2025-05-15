Hyeseong Kim News: Swats first career homer

Kim went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

Kim's first major-league long ball was a 385-foot solo shot in the fifth inning that tied the score. Since he was called up from the minors May 3, the rookie infielder has recorded three multi-hit games and is batting a robust .360 (9-for-25). The homer Wednesday was Kim's first extra-base hit, but he's also contributed a pair of stolen bases, five runs and three RBI.