Hyeseong Kim News: Swipes first big-league bag

Kim stole a base as a pinch runner in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Kim hasn't gotten a major-league plate appearance yet after being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday -- he appeared as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning in his first major-league contest and pinch ran Sunday. The 26-year-old did impress with his speed against Atlanta, easily swiping second base after pinch running in the ninth frame for Andy Pages and later moving to third on a throw to first base by the catcher following a strikeout. However, Raisel Iglesias struck out the side to prevent Kim from crossing the plate. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts plans to have Kim primarily come off the bench until Tommy Edman (ankle) returns from the injured list, though Kim might get a few starts along the way.