Hyeseong Kim News: Two hits in win

Kim went 2-for-4 with an RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over Miami.

Kim made his first career MLB start Monday after appearing as a pinch runner and swiping a bag Sunday against Atlanta. He singled and stole second base in the fifth inning before coming around to score on Shohei Ohtani's home run. Kim posted a .798 OPS with 14 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 13 attempts across 28 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City before his promotion.