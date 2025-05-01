Ian Anderson News: Sticks in organization

Anderson cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Anderson was designated for assignment Tuesday -- just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Angels. No other team was interested in bringing in the 26-year-old righty this time around, so he'll stay put at Triple-A Gwinnett. Anderson will be looking to rebound from a poor start in the majors after giving up 12 runs in only 9.1 innings during his time in Los Angeles.