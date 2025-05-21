Fantasy Baseball
Ian Gibaut News: Comes off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

The Reds reinstated Gibaut (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Gibaut will be back in the Cincinnati bullpen after he had missed nearly a month while working his way back from a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander is likely to operate in a middle-relief role after he logged a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings with the Reds prior to landing on the shelf.

