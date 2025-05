Happ (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The move is retroactive to May 10. Moises Ballesteros is making his big-league debut Tuesday while Seiya Suzuki shifts to the outfield in Happ's absence. Happ is hitting .269 with three home runs, two steals, 29 runs and 19 RBI in 39 games.