Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ Injury: To return during Marlins series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Happ (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's series in Miami that runs through Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Happ is eligible for activation Tuesday and presumably will return that day. Moises Ballesteros is off to a 1-for-12 start at the plate and it seems likely that he will be the corresponding move for Happ, with Seiya Suzuki moving from left field back to the designated hitter spot.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now