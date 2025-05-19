Ian Happ Injury: Went through full workout Saturday
Happ (oblique) went through a full pregame routine Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Happ is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and the Cubs are still determining whether bringing him back on that date is a possibility. The club could offer an update on Happ's status prior to Monday's series opener in Miami. He's coming back from a left oblique strain.
